Local:
- Valentino Amil, the suspect in the SoMa hit-and-run death of 74-year-old Danielle Spillman, has fired his defense attorney and will be hiring new counsel. The reasons for the change are unclear, but the attorney, Seth Morris, had been arguing that Amil acted in self-defense and was scared for his family when he exchanged words with Spillman, who was upset that he was blocking the sidewalk with his car. [NBC Bay Area]
- UCSF is building a new, five-story hearing institute in Mission Bay, to be completed in 2029. The UCSF Bakar Ear and Hearing Institute will consolidate medical care and research for hearing loss under one roof, and construction is slated to begin later this year. [Chronicle]
- There is another debate tonight between seven of the candidates for governor of California, also in Los Angeles like last night's — will it be more civil? [New York Times]
- San Francisco firefighters conducted a rescue of a small dog from the cliffs at Fort Funston on Wednesday. [SFFD/X]
National:
- Even with his popularity waning, Trump's influence could still be seen in last night's primary election in Indiana, where his chosen candidates beat out five incumbent state senators who wouldn't do his bidding with redistricting. [CNN]
- The purported handwritten suicide note of Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed today, and in it he says, "It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do – Bust out cryin!! No fun – Not worth it!" [KTVU]
- In an Instagram post, Jane Fonda paid tribute to her ex-husband of 10 years, Ted Turner, following the news of his death this morning, saying he was "gloriously handsome" and saying, "To be needed and cared for simultaneously is transformative."
Video:
- A fire broke out in one of the tubes of the Vaillancourt Fountain today after workers were using welding torches to disassemble it. The fire was likely caused by rubber tubing igniting inside one of the concrete arms of the fountain. [Chronicle]
A small fire broke out Wednesday as crews began dismantling sections of the Vaillancourt Fountain in Embarcadero Plaza.— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 6, 2026
🎥: Yalonda M. James / S.F. Chronicle pic.twitter.com/9xE55Mbosr