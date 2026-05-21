Plans for Safeway's proposed redevelopment project in the Outer Richmond would require the old store to be demolished, and some residents are concerned about where they would shop for groceries during construction, as it's the sole full-service grocery store in the area.

Safeway’s parent company Albertsons and its development partner Align Real Estate have submitted plans to demolish the longtime Safeway near Ocean Beach and replace it with a seven-story mixed-use development featuring a new grocery store and expanded affordable housing.

As SFist reported in November, the existing 37,000-square-foot Safeway store is being replaced by a nearly 766,000-square-foot project that encompasses a whole city block. The number of affordable housing units has increased by 60% — from 68 to 112, according to SF YIMBY reports. Parking will also be included for 441 cars and 266 bicycles with customer parking located on La Playa Street, and the entrance for the residential garage will be accessible at La Playa and 48th Avenue.



As the first look at the proposed design for the complex arrives, NBC Bay Area reports that some Outer Richmond residents have raised concerns about losing the neighborhood’s only full-service grocery store during construction, along with the prospect of increased traffic tied to the larger development. Supporters of the project say the site’s proximity to transit and Ocean Beach makes it a logical location for additional housing, while also pointing to the city’s housing shortage.

“With great transit access and views of Ocean Beach, these new homes will make it possible for more working families, seniors and young people to live and work in this amazing community,” said an Align Real Estate representative in a statement.

As previously reported, the Outer Richmond proposal is one of six deals made between Albertsons and Align Real Estate to redevelop Bay Area Safeway properties into mixed-use housing projects, including sites in the Marina, Bernal Heights, and Fillmore. The companies are also partnering on a proposed senior housing development above the Trader Joe’s in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood that will likely also prove controversial due to its height.

The application is currently under review by the San Francisco Planning Department, and it’s not yet clear when it could be approved or when construction would begin.

Previously: Ocean Beach Safeway Could Close For a While to Build Apartments on Top

Image: Safeway/Google Maps