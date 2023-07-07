- The three “Doggie Diner” dachshund head sculptures in Golden Gate Park were apparently removed from the park because they suffered fire damage when a vandal lit one on fire at the end of June. The 10-foot-tall dog head sculpture known as Manny (the others are Moe and Jack) is expected to make a full recovery with some help from a fiberglass artist. [Chronicle]
- A 21-year-old man in Placer County pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder after the death of a 15-year-old girl in 2022, marking the first conviction for fentanyl murder in the state, the Placer County District Attorney said. [KTVU]
- The Bay Area is in for another potential heat wave next week, the National Weather Service said. [SFGATE]
- The Ruby Princess cruise ship that got damaged while docking at Pier 27 this week is now under repair, and it won’t be leaving San Francisco until Sunday — pending clearance from the U.S. Coast Guard. [ABC7]
- Monterey County will host its 20th Annual Monterey Beer Festival on Saturday, featuring beverages from Alvarado Street Brewery, Anderson Valley Brewing, Central Coast Brewing and Dust Bowl Brewing. [KPIX]
- Another insurance company, Farmers Insurance, is putting new limits on its homeowners insurance in California starting in July, following State Farm and Allstate’s similar recent announcements. [Chronicle]
- A high-profile member of the Mexican Mafia, Michael "Mosca" Torres, was fatally stabbed at California State Prison, Sacramento, on Thursday, allegedly by other members of his gang, all of whom were serving life sentences for violent offenses. [The Mercury News]
