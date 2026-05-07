The San Francisco City Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to shut down a problematic store called The Corner Store, which in addition to selling weed and illegal flavored tobacco products, was also apparently selling meth.

The Corner Store at 401 Eddy Street sits at the corner of Eddy and Leavenworth in the Tenderloin, and it has been a source of trouble for San Francisco police since the current owners took it over in February 2023, according to the City Attorney's Office. The SFPD documented a dozen incidents including thefts, physical altercations, and arrests at or outside the store between March 2023 and November 2025.

Additionally, the city began getting complaints about the store selling tobacco products without a permit, which prompted a Department of Public Health undercover sting. The city found that The Corner Store was selling illegal flavored vapes and other products that were not FDA-approved, and issued them a violation notice.

Subsequently, in November 2025, the SFPD raided the store, conducting an inspection with DPH and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, and they seized 48.1 grams of methamphetamine as well as around five pounds of illegal cannabis, along with a ghost gun and a variety of illegal tobacco products.

But The Corner Store apparently continues operating, and one of its owners also owns SF Discount Market, a nearby Tenderloin store that was busted in late 2024 for being an underground gambling den that also sold drugs and drug paraphernalia.

"For too long, a small number of bad actors have exploited the Tenderloin’s most vulnerable residents while evading real consequences," said Supervisor Bilal Mahmood in a statement. "When a corner store turns into a hub for drug activity, it undermines the safety and dignity of the entire neighborhood."

"The Corner Store didn’t just promote drug activity – it became the drug dealer," says City Attorney David Chiu, in a statement. "Families and minors rely on convenience stores, and we will not tolerate a store that that sells drugs."

Chiu adds that his office is "asking the Court to protect the community, shut this store down immediately, and level the playing field for law-abiding small businesses."

The legal complaint filed Wednesday, which can be read in full here, names defendants Karen Trinh, Abdulrahman Almehdhar, and Mustafa Mehdar Almehdhar, along with five unnamed defendants listed only as Does 1 through 5. Mustafa Almehdhar is identified as the manager of the store.

The city is seeking to shut down The Corner Store for one year, in addition to seeking damages and penalties.

Related: SF City Attorney Files Lawsuit to Shut Down Tenderloin Corner Stores Raided for Being Gambling Dens