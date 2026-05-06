As ridership for Lime and Spin continues to climb, so do complaints about improperly parked e-scooters. Meanwhile, the city voted to extend the companies’ permits another two years — without addressing the parking issues.

San Francisco transit officials voted Tuesday to extend operating permits for scooter rental companies Lime and Spin for up to two more years, despite a sharp rise in complaints tied to improperly parked e-scooters blocking sidewalks, driveways, and ADA-accessible areas, as KQED reports.

The companies operate through the city’s Powered Scooter Share Permit Program, which allows fleets of up to 3,250 scooters. Both companies began operating in 2019, as SFist reported at the time. Ridership has continued climbing, with Lime reporting more than 260,000 trips in October 2025 alone — its highest monthly total in San Francisco to date. Complaints against Lime also reportedly doubled between 2024 and 2025, rising from roughly 5,000 to over 11,000.

North Beach residents have been among the most vocal critics of the program, with many 311 complaints originating from the neighborhood, per KQED. Former Supervisor Aaron Peskin accused Lime of routinely leaving scooters in the middle of sidewalks and near curb ramps, calling the situation “an ADA lawsuit waiting to happen.”

Lime disputed the claims, saying improperly parked scooters are typically left that way by riders. The company said it deploys scooters according to city rules, uses foot patrol teams to correct parking issues, and is launching a new incentive campaign aimed at reducing sidewalk riding and bad parking.

Under the permit program, the SFMTA can issue citations to scooter companies for parking violations and other infractions, though fines may be waived if issues are resolved quickly, according to KQED. Since the end of 2023, the agency has issued nearly 17,000 parking citations to Lime and more than 7,000 to Spin, according to the SFMTA's citation tracking tool, though both companies remain in good standing with the city.

SFMTA staff said it continues meeting regularly with Lime and Spin and can impose parking restrictions where needed, including updated rules adopted last year that banned scooter parking in Fisherman’s Wharf and other crowded areas.

While the SFMTA cannot regulate privately owned scooters and other personal mobility devices, officials said the city’s permit system gives it leverage to hold shared scooter operators accountable.

Advocates argue the vehicles help reduce car trips, traffic, and emissions while advancing the city’s transit and street safety goals. Streets For All SF director Robin Pam suggested the city convert some newly restricted “daylighting” curb zones into designated scooter and bike parking corrals to keep sidewalks clear while improving visibility at intersections.

Previously: 750 Additional E-Scooters Allowed In San Francisco As The City's Expansion Program Matures

Image: SFTMA