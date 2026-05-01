A planned May Day protest at SFO was causing a bit of a disruption for air travelers Friday, with cars being redirected at the International Terminal and several city officials were among the arrestees after SFPD intervened.

A protest led to a temporary closure of the departure-level roadway at SFO's International Terminal, though this was not a surprise demonstration. As KRON4 reports, SFO officials issued a permit for the protest, and the roadway had been closed as of 11 am to "safely accommodate free speech activity."

Vehicles arriving at the airport with departing passengers were being rerouted to the lower arrivals level for drop-offs Friday. And the airport was also recommending that air travelers utilize the "Kiss & Fly" dropoff area at the car rental center, with the International terminal accessible via AirTrain.

Protesters at SFO were reportedly chanting things like "ICE out of SFO," and could be seen carrying signs with messages including "Tax the Rich."

The airport's three domestic terminals were not being impacted by the protest.

#BreakingNews Dozens, including several SF Sups risking arrest at SFO #MayDay rally, now blocking Intl arrivals roadway. @flySFO @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/XxwRrCMJko — Cornell Barnard (@CornellABC7) May 1, 2026 May 1st, 2026: At 11:00 am, the International Terminal Departure level roadway will be temporary closed to vehicle traffic in order to safely accommodate free speech activity. Please allow extra time for Kiss & Fly and passenger drop offs. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/VX9VckB22j — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) May 1, 2026



The SFPD said it was onsite at the airport "facilitating and monitoring" the protest activity, but they ultimately declared that the roadway needed to be cleared "within 10 minutes" or protesters would be subject to arrest, as Mission Local reports.

The protesters did not clear the roadway, and among the arrestees, who were supporting the airport workers' union, were Supervisor Connie Chan — who is running for Congress with significant labor support — and Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman, as well as former supervisor Jane Kim, per Mission Local.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who is currently still on medical leave from the board, was reportedly at the protest but left before the arrests began, according to Mission Local.

May Day protests are happening around the country today, and there is a planned rally and march starting at SF's Embarcadero Plaza at 4 pm.

The May Day Strong organization, as NPR reports, is focusing this year on protesting the authoritarian policies of the Trump administration.

The nation's largest union, the National Education Association, is helping to organize protest events Friday.

"We know there are bus drivers in New York and teachers in Idaho and nurses in Louisiana who are feeling the impact of a system that has decided … to put billionaires ahead of everyone else," says NEA President Becky Pringle, speaking to NPR.

And some teachers are voicing support for things like the California "billionaire's tax" that just qualified for the ballot, or similar efforts at the national level to tax the ultra-wealthy.

"Not taxing the ultra-rich leaves schools without teachers, libraries without books, unsafe bridges, shuttered hospitals, and the rest of us paying more," said Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Chicago Teachers Union, in a statement to NPR. "We want a different future where students and communities have what they need. It's going to take all of us organizing together to make that happen."

Photo by Duke Cullinan

This story was updated with reports of the arrests.