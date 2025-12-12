It's going down, I'm yelling "Timber!" Dance-pop star Kesha just happened to pop into the piano bar Martuni’s last night, and indeed she came up and belted out a song for the stunned Thursday night crowd.

Thursday nights at the Market and Valencia street piano bar Martuni’s are generally reserved for solo sets from pianist Joe Mag, who’s otherwise best known for his swing band Joe Mag and the Kool Kats. But those who popped in for last night’s Joe Mag show at Martuni’s got a whole lot more than what they expected, as the Chronicle reports that pop star Kesha showed up at Martuni’s Thursday night, and even got up and performed a song.

Instagram video of Kesha’s surprise performance at Martuni’s can be seen below, as she bangs out a version of Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

“And this just happened at Martuni's Just a regular night… Kesha singing with Joe Mag,” says Cantos de Mi Tierra vocalist Laura Ramos, who happened to be in the audience to take the video.

As the Chronicle notes, this is not Kesha’s first impromptu stage appearance at a Bay Area establishment in recent weeks. In late November, she showed up at Palo Alto's sports bar The Patio and performed her summertime hit “Tik Tok.” Security initially stopped her, not realizing she was Kesha, and thinking she was just some random drunk Stanford student.

Furious that you missed that surprise celebrity sighting and performance by Kesha at Martuni’s last night? We’re just saying, Joe Mag is performing another set at 9 pm Friday night at Martuni’s. So you never know…

Image: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 04: Kesha performs on stage during the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.)