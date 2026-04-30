- One person was killed in a wrong-way crash early Thursday on I-580 in Oakland. The crash happened around 2:30 am, involving three cars, on westbound I-580 just east of Seminary Avenue. [KRON4]
- There was also a fatal crash on eastbound I-580 in Livermore around 7 am Thursday, involving a pickup truck that collided with a guardrail. [KRON4]
- In the community of Redway, in Humboldt County, residents are outraged after a new homeowner, who works as a firefighter, got an exemption to shop down four large, old-growth redwood trees on his property, claiming they could cause damage to the house. [Chronicle]
- A Russian Hill mansion owned by Robert Fisher, the son of Gap founders Donald and Doris Fisher and brother of hated A's owner John Fisher, has hit the market for $17,250,000 — and he bought it in 1997 for $1.3 million. [KRON4]
- Local billionaire Chris Larsen, along with Congressmen Ro Khanna and Sam Liccardo, are launching an effort to try to bring back Dungeness crab for Thanksgiving, by pushing the state to rethink how it sets the commercial fishing season dates. [SF Standard]
- A tweet about an "ABG/ABB maxxing event" in SF on Saturday has gone viral — and that short for "Asian baby girl" or "Asian baby boy" FYI. [Xitter / KRON4]
- Teachers across the education spectrum, from elementary school to Ivy League universities, are rethinking how to teach writing in the age of AI, and in some cases it's about a return to in-classroom, spontaneous writing assignments. [New York Times]
Photo via CHP - Dublin