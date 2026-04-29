Local:
- Those speed-detection cameras in San Francisco are having their desired effect, and largely slowing down drivers, with the exception of one spot in particular. The camera at Bryant Street between 2nd and 3rd streets has caught the most scofflaw drivers and issued the most tickets by far. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police are warning that thieves have been targeting senior citizens wearing jewelry on the street. [KRON4]
- A United flight from SFO to San Diego had a close call with a drone Wednesday morning, coming within less than 1,000 feet of the drone while descending in San Diego, and the drone was illegally flying at around 3,000 feet. [KPIX]
National:
- The fallout from today's Supreme Court decision regarding redistricting based on race is likely to be felt most keenly in 2028, when states with Republican-led legislatures are likely to go on racist rampages and minority elected representatives will lose their seats. [CNN]
- The FBI has released a selfie that attempted assassination suspect Cole Allen took in his hotel room, minutes before his attempt to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. [KTVU]
- King Charles and Queen Camilla headed to New York today and paid a visit to the 9/11 memorial, and other sites. [New York Times]
Video:
- RIP, Claude. San Francisco may not have its beloved albino alligator anymore, but here's a video of a different, much smaller albino alligator getting a scrub-down bath at the The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California. [via Laughing Squid]