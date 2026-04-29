An insurance startup recently opened an all-hours cafe and workspace on the edge SF's Financial District — where most businesses go dark by 5 pm.

Corgi Cafe, located on Claude Lane, between Union Square and the Financial District, hosts events and serves as a late-night workspace for tech industry types working unconventional hours, as the Bay Area News Group reports.

The menu offers the standard coffee, tea, matcha, and hot chocolate, as well as smoothies and protein shakes, which are reportedly the most popular item, and the staff includes baristas with prior experience at Starbucks, Peet’s, and Equinox’s Earth Bar.



Founders Emily Yuan and Nico Laqua say the café emerged from a combination of practical and situational factors, as the firm already leases the building for their core business, Corgi Insurance, and they had access to a vacant ground-floor space.

Per the News Group, they also pointed to the lack of late-night activity in the area, noting that most businesses close early and that there are few 24-hour cafes in San Francisco, making the storefront a valuable way to activate an underused space after hours.

The cafe has reportedly exceeded the owners' expectations in terms of foot traffic, particularly during peak hours after the workday and consistently busy into the late night.

Corgi Insurance positions itself as a direct competitor to major legacy insurers and financial firms. The company, which employs roughly 90 people, aims to overhaul what they describe as a slow and inefficient insurance industry built around paperwork and intermediaries.

The founders say they view the cafe as an extension of the company’s ecosystem, intended to support people working in tech — while serving really good drinks.

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