- The public piano that's been installed on JFK Drive in front of the Conservatory of Flowers has been vandalized, and this is hardly the first time. Patricia Suflita Wilson, who oversees the sourcing and installation of the pianos as part of Illuminate's Golden Mile Project, says the piano was knocked over and totally destroyed, and she adds, "I installed my first piano four years ago, and I’m now on my twelfth." [SFGate]
- A suspect, 32-year-old Keith Johnson, has been arrested in connection with dozens of tire slashings in Santa Rosa's Railroad Square District. [KPIX]
- The California Academy of Sciences announced Tuesday morning that it was laying off 53 employees and scaling back some programs amid a growing budget deficit. [Chronicle]
- Jupiter Peraza, Mayor Daniel Lurie's community liaison to the Tenderloin neighborhood, is a DACA recipient, and she says she has been unable to work because her biennial renewal review has been held up by the Trump administration. [Mission Local]
- King Charles and Queen Camilla were guests of honor at a garden party Monday evening at the British Embassy in Washington. [New York Times]
- The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a case pertaining to a Florida school district's policy of not informing parents of a child's desire to use a different name and pronouns. [KPIX]
- ICYMI, Jamie Ding, the New Jersey resident who was on a significant streak on Jeopardy!, just ended his 31-game run Monday, losing to a rare opponent who bet big and managed to make it mathematically impossible for him to win Final Jeopardy. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo via Illuminate