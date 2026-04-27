Local:
- The Academy of Art has just sold off another of its large assets, St. Brigid Church at 2151 Van Ness, which the school had used as an auditorium. It sold for $4.7 million, and the buyer is linked to Fremont-based real estate firm JLA Home. [Chronicle]
- The corner lot on Geary Boulevard in Laurel Heights which was the site of a gas main explosion in February 2019 — the one that took out Hong Kong Lounge II — now has a new development plan with 89 apartment units. [Hoodline]
- Outside the federal courthouse in Oakland where the Musk v. Altman civil trial is taking place, there was a small anti-AI protest, as well as plenty of news media on Monday. [Chronicle]
- And speaking of OpenAI, the company has mutually agreed with Microsoft to end the latter's exclusive arrangement to sell OpenAI's AI models. [Bloomberg]
National:
- Torrance, California resident Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was formally charged Monday with the attempted assassination of President Trump, with the primary evidence being a screed that he wrote prior to Saturday night's incident outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner. [New York Times]
- Google co-founder Sergey Brin, once a supporter of liberal causes and a friend of Gavin Newsom, is basically a Republican now, spending $57 million to fight the "billionaire tax" in California, and he's now dating a Trump-loving MAHA influencer, Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto. [New York Times]
- Trump and Melania are calling on ABC (again) to fire Jimmy Kimmel, after he made a joke on Thursday — two days before Saturday's incident — referring to Melania as an "expectant widow," as part of a dig about Trump's age. [CNN]
Video:
- Despite there being a signifcant portion of Sunset District residents who remain livid that the Great Highway was closed in order to make a park, there are many area residents still enjoying that park, Sunset Dunes, and they celebrated the park's first anniversary over the weekend with the first annual Ploverfest — a beachside party and mini music festival that happened Sunday afternoon, and looks like it was a good time. [ABC 7]
Top image: Photo by Joel Engardio via Twitter