Police in Oakland fatally shot a man Monday afternoon in the Webster neighborhood of East Oakland, after he was reportedly pointing a gun at random people and children.

The incident began on the 1900 block of Auseon Avenue around 3:50 pm. As KRON4 reports, police responded to the scene after multiple reports of a man waving a gun around, and spotted the suspect, who allegedly pointed his gun at police officers.

The suspect reportedly moved to the 1800 block of 89th Avenue near Birch Street, where he was shot by police.

Witnesses say that before police arrived, the man had been pointing his gun at multiple people, including children.

One neighbor, Maria Guzman, tells KTVU, "We saw, and our neighbors, they say this guy point his gun at the heads from many kids and adults who are living around the corner." And, she added, "Thanks to God the police come as soon as possible."

It appears the suspect may have had a reputation for erratic behavior in recent years.

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified tells KTVU, "he was the type of person who was very violent for no apparent reason," adding, "He used to be around for at least 10, 20 years, but he wasn’t acting like this at first, but something happened to him two years ago. He snapped."

That same neighbor also told KTVU that while "People don’t like police out here, but they did a good job this time." And, he said, "nobody got to look over their shoulder every 20 seconds because this man is out of here."

Interim Oakland Police Chief James Beere confirmed that the suspect had been shot by police, but the suspect's name has not been released.

According to department policy, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

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