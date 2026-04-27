Yes, there was a bidding war for the Westwood Highlands home that was the site of a tragic murder-suicide six months ago — ghosts be damned, this is real estate.

It's possible that the sale price for 930 Monterey Boulevard would have been even higher had there not been a triple murder and suicide there in October. But after it was listed in late March for $1,499,950, it reportedly sold within a matter of days, according to KRON4, for $2.2 million — $700K over asking, and about the same amount the house was appraised at four years ago.

The listing on Realtor.com shows that the sale closed on April 15.

The three-bedroom Mediterranean-style home in San Francisco's Westwood Highlands was home to married couple Paula Truong, 53, and Thomas "TR" Ocheltree, 57, and their two daughters, Mackenzie Ocheltree, 9, and Alexandra Ocheltree, 12.

Truong and Ocheltree reportedly purchased the home in 2014 for $1.35 million, and took out a $2.2 million loan against it in 2022, later defaulting on that loan. The couple's financial struggles, which included several retail businesses that closed in recent years, were the apparent cause of the tragedy, in which Truong is believed to have taken the lives of her husband and two daughters before hanging herself in the garage last October.

The timeline suggested that Truong had remained in the home after killing her family for several days, texting her brother-in-law that her husband was "not himself" and she and the girls were "scared" — suggesting that she had intended to frame him for the crime.

The brother-in-law, Robert Ocheltree of Danville, made the gruesome discovery of all four of the deceased after breaking into the home on October 8. TR Ocheltree and the two girls were reportedly all found in their beds with gunshot wounds.

After the home went on the market, in March, some buyers were reportedly spooked after learning what had happened there, but others were not.

Another three-bedroom on Monterey Boulevard, several blocks away, just sold for considerably more last week, closing at $3.3 million.

Previously: Will There Be Bidding War for Westwood Highlands Home That Was Site of Murder-Suicide?