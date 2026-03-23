The home on Monterey Boulevard in SF's Westwood Highlands where investigators believe a mother killed her husband and two daughters before taking her own life last October is now up for sale.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 930 Monterey Boulevard hit the market last week with an asking price of $1,499,950. The listing agent is Mary Lou Castellanos with Sotheby's, and the listing shows it is a foreclosure sale.

As SFist learned in the days following the tragic murder-suicide, local entrepreneurs Thomas "TR" Ocheltree, 57, and his wife Paula Truong, 53, were facing mounting debts following the failure of several businesses, including a couple of coffeeshops and an upscale liquor store nearby. And Truong is believed to have shot Ocheltree and daughters Alexandra Ocheltree, 12, and Mackenzie Ocheltree, 9, in their beds before hanging herself in the garage.

It's unclear if the family was leasing the home back from a bank or another owner when the tragedy occurred last fall, but the house had previously appeared to face a foreclosure sale a year prior, selling for $2.05 million in November 2024, according to Zillow at the time. The Realtor.com record does not show this now, and only shows the sale to the couple in 2014, for $1.35 million.

Photo via MLS

Given how much real estate prices have risen in the last 12 years, the $1.5 million asking price clearly represents the fact that this is now what realtors call a stigmatized property, which is likely to trade for a discount.

Though, that may or may not be the case, as single-family homes in San Francisco tend to be in high demand, and bidding wars are not uncommon.

Photo via MLS

Photo via MLS

The SF Standard spoke to several prospective buyers who toured the home during an open house on Sunday, only a few of whom were freaked out about the property's recent history.

34-year-old Sejal Kotak of Mountain View, who is looking to move her family to the city, even told the publication, "Maybe it is a reason to negotiate," and added, "we don't believe in ghosts."

Photo via MLS

Photo via MLS

The home was built in 1924 and features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, a backyard and patio, and both a breakfast nook and living room with big bay windows, in addition to a formal dining room.

There is another open house scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, starting at 1 pm.

If you are in crisis, dial the national Crisis and Suicide Lifeline at 988 on any phone, or text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. And if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you or they should call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention crisis line at 415-781-0500.