The Department of Public Health issued a warning about two highly potent synthetic opioids that recently hit the streets of San Francisco, which were detected in the blood of a recent overdose victim earlier this month.

Officials said Friday that two new synthetic opioids, N-Propionitrile chlorphine and N-Desethyl isotonitazene, were identified in the overdose victim's toxicology report, and fentanyl was not detected. The victim had also taken pills containing ethyl bromazolam, an unapproved benzodiazepine, as KRON4 reports.



This is the first reported overdose from the two drugs in San Francisco.

Standard fentanyl test strips reportedly do not pick up counterfeit opioids, which officials say are estimated to be about 10 times more potent than fentanyl.

The Department of Public Health said the two drugs are part of a group of non-fentanyl synthetic opioids found in overdose deaths nationwide. The department warns that even a small fraction of a synthetic pill could be lethal.

According to the Chronicle, the public is advised to administer naloxone to reverse a suspected overdose from synthetic opioids.

Those seeking substance use treatment can contact the San Francisco Department of Public Health at (888) 246-3333.

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