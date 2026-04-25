Newly released bodycam and surveillance footage shows a tense incident from February when an Antioch police officer became trapped in a moving car with a robbery suspect.

The incident occurred February 20 when Antioch police officers responded to an attempted robbery at the FoodMaxx store on Lone Tree Way around 5:15 am, as KTVU reports. The three suspects had rammed a stolen Infiniti into the store’s front doors before entering the store. An employee reported one of the suspects was armed and was making threats.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Dominick DeSouza, tried to flee, ramming an unoccupied patrol car blocking his path, then reversing as Officer Travis Donaldson approached. Bodycam footage released by the police department shows Donaldson attempting to grab DeSouza before being pulled into the SUV as it began moving.

According to the Chronicle, the other two suspects fled as the driver sped off. Bodycam footage shows the passenger door shutting with Donaldson inside as the SUV accelerates through a strip mall parking lot. Donaldson shouts for the driver to show his hands, the two struggling in the front seat while the vehicle continues moving at high speed.

Donaldson, holding his handgun, repeatedly orders Dominick DeSouza to stop the car. DeSouza tells him to get out and threatens to crash, saying he won’t go to jail. The officer tries to de-escalate for roughly two miles before warning he’ll shoot.

When DeSouza continues driving, Donaldson fires a shot, striking him in the leg. Officials later said the officer intentionally aimed low to reduce the risk to both of them and bystanders, per the Chronicle.

Moments later, the SUV crashes into a parked car and DeSouza runs. Officers later located him hiding in a residential yard, and he was arrested. DeSouza was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He now faces multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, two counts of burglary, grand theft, and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on $600,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June.

Image: Screenshot from video