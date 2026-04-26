- Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old SoCal teacher accused of being the White House Press Dinner shooter, told investigators that security at the event was virtually non-existent as no one questioned him when he walked in with multiple weapons. It was briefly mentioned on air on CNN (but nowhere in print) that Allen was seen handcuffed in his boxers and socks, leading some to believe he pulled the old Hollywood trick of dressing as a waiter to gain access. [LA Times, CNN]
- The city of San Francisco plans to raise water and sewage rates by almost 25% over the next two years, as well as continually over the next decade. The average single-family household bill is expected to increase from $171 a month to $189 this summer and $212 a month next summer. [Chronicle]
- The attempt to persuade all Democratic candidates to drop out of the special election for former Representative Eric Swalwell’s vacant seat in favor of a caretaker candidate has fallen through. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 and 2.7 struck off the coast near the San Francisco Zoo Saturday starting around 4:40 pm with weak shaking reported. [KPIX]
- BART’s Red line and Green Lines will be out of service all day Sunday for lighting work, and service will resume Monday. [KRON4]
- Around 75 addresses in Mountain View have been without water since Friday when the main water line was contaminated by a construction crew, and comprehensive drinking water safety testing will not be complete until at least Monday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Novato Police are searching for an older woman who is suspected of striking an eight-year-old on a bike and fleeing the scene Friday afternoon. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist