- A new, 700-bed ICE detention facility operated by the GEO Group just opened in the Central Valley town of McFarland — the second one to open in California since President Donald Trump took office last year. [CalMatters]
- Just as copper thieves have been messing up people’s internet in the Oakland Hills, they’re also disrupting service for residents in Western Sonoma County. [KGO]
- A resident in San Jose saw a man with a machete in their surveillance footage jumping their fence and standing in their driveway at 6 am, and he hasn’t been located. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFMTA has secured additional funding to continue service for at least another two years on the Bayview Community Shuttle, a pilot program that launched in late 2024 and was due to end next month. [Mission Local]
- Walnut Creek leaders are expected to approve a new entertainment zone downtown, which will be used during the city’s summer Locust Street Festival. [NBC Bay Area]
- An all-female crew will be taking flight in a pink jet this weekend as part of the biennial Wings Over Solano Air Show at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. [KPIX]
- Every year, small brown birds called cliff swallows travel north from South America to grace Bay Area bridges and underpasses with muddy nests that often last the whole year. [Chronicle]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist