Local:
- The endorsement/non-endorsement intrigue continues in the race to fill Nancy Pelosi's House seat, as Pelosi makes an appearance at a Connie Chan fundraiser. Pelosi still has not endorsed Chan or any other candidate, and perhaps she's advised AOC to do the same until after the primary. [Chronicle]
- For the third time in a week, residents of the Oakland hills had their internet service go out last Friday due to copper wire thievery. [KTVU]
- An Oakland woman is warning others that she was almost scammed out of cash after posting a Missing notice about her dog, Dash, and some scammers responded with an AI-generated image of Dash, pretending that they had him and demanding compensation for caring for him. [KTVU]
National:
- Federal prosecutors say that a US Army soldier, Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke, used classified information about the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to place a wager on Polymarket, making $400,000. [New York Times]
- Oil spills in the Persian Gulf that have occurred because of the war with Iran can be seen from space, and there are likely significant environmental impacts occurring. [CNN]
- The NTSB's preliminary report on the deadly March 22 crash at LaGuardia Airport was just released, and it confirms that the runway lights that are meant to alert those on the ground about a plane landing were properly functioning that night. [ABC News]
Video:
- Following the news of the death of longtime San Francisco Symphony music director Michael Tilson Thomas, 60 Minutes has posted the clip below from their archive, from an interview Thomas did with Morley Safer 26 years ago, in 2000. In it, Thomas talks about what makes an orchestra truly great, and what the role of a conductor is.
Top image: U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during an event on April 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Pelosi discussed her career in politics and current political issues with moderator Gloria Duffy, the co-president and co-CEO of Commonwealth Club World Affairs. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)