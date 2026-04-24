Local:

Tesla has signed leases on properties in Fremont and San Jose, the latter of which will serve as an electric vehicle prep and delivery hub. [Bay Area News Group]

A class-action lawsuit was filed in California Thursday claiming that the labeling on Trader Joe's French Roast Low Acid whole bean coffee neglects to inform customers that the blend contains half the amount of caffeine as regular coffee. [KPIX]

Emilio Alberto Esperanza-Pacheco, a former pastor at God’s Lighthouse of Truth in Richmond, was sentenced to 120 years to life in prison Friday, plus an additional term of life without the possibility of parole, for sexually assaulting a child parishioner in 2023. [Bay Area News Group]

National:

The Justice Department announced that death by firing squad has been added to the list of permitted methods of execution in capital punishment cases. Single-drug lethal injections with pentobarbital, which was removed by the Biden administration due to the potential to cause unnecessary pain and suffering, has also been reauthorized. [Associated Press]

Single-drug lethal injections with pentobarbital, which was removed by the Biden administration due to the potential to cause unnecessary pain and suffering, has also been reauthorized. [Associated Press] Zhang Chi, a former engineer from Chinese company ByteDance, says he believes that China's AI industry is actually further behind the US than most experts claim, as their benchmarks don't hold up in the real world. [Business Insider]

US special forces soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke faces a number of charges for allegedly utilizing his access to confidential government information to make several bets surrounding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s removal from power on the prediction market website Polymarket. [Associated Press]

Video of the Day:

Just as humans have the mini neighborhood libraries and trinket trade boxes, stick libraries for dogs are now all the rage, because why not?

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist