Hop on BART and head to Rockridge Station for the agency’s all-ages ‘80s meets under-the-sea-themed dance party, which will be held this June at the Rockridge Station parking lot in Oakland.

After the popularity of Bay Area Rapid Transit’s May the 4th and Valentine’s Day events, which typically sell out the same day tickets go on sale, the agency just announced it’s transforming the Rockridge Station parking lot on June 6 into BART Prom: Enchantment Under the C Line, an all-ages 1980s-themed dance party with under-the-sea flair.

“BART Prom is a playful way to celebrate transit as a community space. Events like this tap into the joy and connection that public transit can create,” Michelle Robertson, BART’s principal marketing representative, told the Chronicle. “Our events generate enthusiasm for the system, build ridership and encourage people to ride for fun, all while reminding our community that BART is more than a commute — it’s part of the cultural life of the Bay Area.”

The event will feature a live band and DJ, as well as a BART prom court, which will be crowned during the event. For a chance to be on the court and win your very own BART-themed crown, post your BART “promposal” on social media and tag the agency by May 31.

Three finalists will be selected, and the public will pick a winner via Instagram. So keep an eye out for various fun and creative promposals in the coming month.

The event page says BART chose the 1980s theme because the decade was a pinnacle time for the agency — when ridership numbers were high, service was expanded, and the original train cars were still new.

Attendees are asked to wear themed prom attire that’s under-the-sea, 1980s, or any era — as long as it's appropriate for all age groups.

The $15 entry fee includes unlimited punch, a BART boutonniere or corsage, and a printed prom photo keepsake.

Image: BART/Facebook