There's a taker for the Del Popolo space on Nob Hill, Saluhall has a new bar operator, Ghirardelli Square's been sold, and we have a few more details on the new Outer Richmond location of Bi-Rite, all in This Week in Food.

There is a taker for the Del Popolo space on Nob Hill, and that is the owner of Thanh Tam II in the Mission District, Johnny Le. Tablehopper caught the liquor license movement, with Del Popolo still open and operating — we learned last month that owner Jon Darsky had decided to move exclusively into the frozen pizza biz, and Del Popolo's last day is May 8. And Le, as we heard last year, is also working on opening a Vietnamese restaurant in the former Cocotte space on Hyde Street in Russian Hill, and this will likely be a second expansion effort.

Tablehopper also had news this week of Casa Sofia Kitchen & Bar, a new Latin American restaurant that is moving into the former Brixton space at 701 Second Street, near Oracle Park. Fans of chef-owner Carlos Altamirano can expect some of the food from his popular Half Moon Bay restaurant La Costanera, and his Walnut Creek restaurant Parada, and Tablehopper notes that the menu will blend influences from Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin countries. Altamirano also, just last year, opened Peruvian restaurant Altamirano, in SF's NoPa neighborhood. Casa Sofia is aiming for a mid-May opening.

Breakfast burrito specialist Breakfast Little is expanding to a second location in Cow Hollow. The Chronicle reports that owner Andrew Martinez-Perez will be bringing his breakfast game to 2223 Union Street perhaps later this year, but no opening date has been set.

The Chronicle also has a few more details on the upcoming fourth location of Bi-Rite in the Richmond District, which we first reported on last month. The new market at 6001 California Street (at 22nd Avenue) will be about the same size as the Divisadero Bi-Rite, but it will offer abundant outdoor seating space, which is unique among Bi-Rite locations. Bi-Rite co-CEO Patrick Mills tells the paper that all the Bi-Rites will be getting a new line of house-made pastry as well as sushi in the near future, and these will be coming to the new store when it opens sometime next year. Also, there are plans to open a fifth store, possibly in the East Bay or North Bay, sometime in the next few years.

On Friday we learned that the iconic Ghirardelli Square has been sold to new owners, per the Business Times. The buyer is Embrace Real Estate, which will be managing the complex along with Denver-based Continuum Partners, promising to bring in "best-in-class tenants and experiences." So, that may mean new restaurants in the near future to join current tenants like Palette Tea House.

Saluhall at the IKEA-anchored mall on mid-Market is still seeking a new operator, but owner Ingka Centres has hired a new company to take over the three bars in the two-story space. That is Spirited Beverage Co., the beverage arm of local firm Always Fishing Hospitality Group, as SFGate reports. They will be reopening the upstairs and downstairs cocktail bars at the food hall, as well as the more intimate second-story space that had never really been open to the public, behind closed doors on the Market Street side of the space. Only three food vendors are currently operating, with several stalls left to fill in the hall.

The Dave & Busters that is taking over a long vacant building at Oakland's Jack London Square, once slated to be a food hall, is finally opening on May 4. SFGate reports that the space at 55 Harrison Street is all tricked out with its bars and arcade games, as well as a "high-tech darts suite," and a sign is posted on the door saying "Training In Progress."

Top image via Breakfast Little, by @richmzy