- Police in Fremont arrested a man early Thursday who was suspected of stealing a UPS truck, following an hourslong standoff. The truck was stolen around 1:30 am and the suspect barricaded himself inside following a brief pursuit, and after the truck became disabled; the standoff ended peacefully at 5:45 am. [KPIX]
- California is creating three new state parks and expanding several others thanks to a new initiative. One of the new parks will be along the Feather River in Yuba County, and another will "commemorate California’s Dust Bowl history at a former labor camp outside Bakersfield." [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County has put 10 social workers on leave pending the investigation into the foster-care death of toddler Jaxon Juarez. [Bay Area News Group]
- Google is using AI to help airlines reduce contrails, which are heat-trapping vapor trails that turn to ice crystals and contribute to climate change. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland Police Department has been violating an order from a class action lawsuit to provide the media with public records within 14 days of requests. [Oaklandside]
- Thanks to the Trump administration setting aside a decades-old law, California can now receive shipments of petroleum products from foreign-flagged ships traveling between ports, like those in Gulf states, hopefully leading to lower fuel prices here. [Chronicle]
- The cause of death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the girl who allegedly had an extended romantic relationship with singer D4vd, and whose dismembered remains were discovered in a car registered to him in a Hollywood tow yard last year, was revealed to be "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects." [KTVU]
Photo by Oles Borys