Local:
- A United flight coming into SFO from Palm Springs Monday night had to abort its landing and do a go-around because of another plane that had not cleared the runway. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new state bill, dubbed the Save Willy Act, aims to protect whales in SF Bay by monitoring them and trying to prevent ship strikes. [KRON4]
- Community organizer and owner of Great Wall Hardware Albert Chow, who is running against mayoral appointee Alan Wong for supervisor of District 4, says that he was pressured not to enter the race by the Lurie-aligned GrowSF. [Mission Local]
National:
- Democrats won another redistricting battle Tuesday in Virginia, however the vote was close, and Republicans were encouraged by how the vote swung in certain recently redrawn districts. [New York Times]
- FBI Director Kash Patel appears to have wanted to retaliate against a New York Times reporter for an article about him providing government security for his girlfriend, and had her investigated by the FBI for possible federal stalking charges. [New York Times]
- Longtime Georgia Democrat David Scott, who was running in a contested primary to hold on to his House seat, has died at age 80. [CNN]
Video:
- In honor of the release of the new Michael Jackson biopic no one asked for, please enjoy Keenan Thompson doing Michael in the trailer for the upcoming Scary Movie (6).