Authorities at UC Berkeley are investigating two separate deaths that occurred on campus a day apart, including a student who died after falling from a dorm and a man who was found dead in the bushes near the school’s administrative offices.

On Tuesday evening, a 21-year-old student, who was identified as William Yi Lu, fell from a building at UC Berkeley’s Unit 3 residence hall complex and was declared dead at 7:57 pm, as the Chronicle reports.

Less than 24 hours later, a man’s body was discovered around noon Wednesday in the bushes near Sproul Hall, the school’s administrative offices, on the south side of campus. Campus police said the man didn’t appear to be connected to the school.

The Berkeley Scanner reports that authorities said the man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s.

The school is providing grief counseling to students and other school community members.

No foul play is suspected in either case.

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