Xavier Becerra’s popularity shot up following endorsements from 15 state assembly members, and he and Steyer, who was endorsed by Betty Yee Tuesday, are now tied for the Democratic lead in the governor’s race.

Following her departure from the governor’s race Monday, former state Controller Betty Yee is endorsing Tom Steyer for California governor, citing his commitment to protecting the environment and championing democracy, as KRON4 reports.

“I think people confuse the fact that if you have progressive values that you can’t be pragmatic and deliver,” said Yee, “but they’re actually one in the same, and if you can really intertwine those, that’s impact.”

Steyer said he hopes to collaborate with Yee in the future.

“If we’re actually going to get done the things in California that have to get done,” said Steyer, per KRON4, “having her expertise and her wisdom to make sure that we’re doing it in a practical way so it can actually happen is something that, honestly, is irreplaceable.”

As previously reported, Democratic Party leaders have been putting pressure on the lowest-polling candidates to exit the race prior to the June 2 primary, largely due to the consistently strong polling numbers for Republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco.

The site Caló News reports that Steyer and former Attorney General Xavier Becerra are currently tied at 15% for the top Democratic lead in the polls.

According to KRON4, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and 14 other assembly members voiced their support for Becerra for governor, which has given him a significant boost in the polls. In his endorsement, Rivas highlighted Becerra’s 30 years of combined leadership as California attorney general and secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We have a strong Democratic field for governor,” Rivas said. “But right now, we need someone ready on day one. Xavier Becerra is that leader.”

Becerra said he looked forward to working with Rivas and other lawmakers on issues like grocery costs, housing, and standing up against the Trump administration.

Per KRON4, 26 state lawmakers now endorse Becerra.

“Xavier Becerra is the quiet storm California needs — steady, tested and proven to deliver when it counts,” said Asm. Rhodesia Ransom, D-Stockton in a statement. “He’s done the work at every level, and that’s the kind of leadership I trust to move California forward.”

Becerra and Steyer will be facing off with fellow candidates Steve Hilton, Chad Bianco, Tom Steyer, Katie Porter, and Matt Mahan at the Inside California Politics gubernatorial debate Wednesday at 7 pm.