- A 7.5M undersea earthquake off the northeastern coast of Japan prompted a brief tsunami warning early Monday. The quake, which was felt hundreds of miles away in Tokyo and follows a similarly large quake in the region in December, caused a 2.6-foot tsunami at the Kuji port in Iwate prefecture within an hour of the quake, but the tsunami has now passed. [Associated Press]
- Tom Steyer is outspending Democratic rivals in the governor's race, by a lot. The billionaire hedge fund manager-turned-activist has spent or booked over $115 million in ads for broadcast TV, cable, and radio so far, which is about 30 times more than his nearest rival. [ABC 7]
- There's a bit of news about what could be the next downtown skyscraper to break ground: The Jackson, the 41-story combination hotel and office tower at 530 Sansome, has added a new financial backer. Los Angeles-based McCourt Partners is entering a joint venture with Related California, and the tower could be looking at a 2030 completion date. [Chronicle]
- Police responding to a welfare check at a home in Richmond on Friday found two bodies in what's being described as a likely murder-suicide. [KRON4]
- There was not any notable gridlock, but there was some slow-moving traffic through SoMa detours due to that major construction on I-80, and some businesses in the area reported slow business due to people just avoiding the area altogether. [ABC 7]
- Some afternoon showers could put a damper on the unsanctioned, still officially canceled 4/20 gathering at Hippie Hill today. [Accuweather]
- The City of Berkeley is considering making it harder to landmark a building — a trick that is frequently used to prevent development — with the process currently able to be triggered with just 50 signatures calling for a hearing. [KPIX]
Top image: Rendering via BergDavis/SOM