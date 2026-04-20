A group of anonymous activists placed a 120-foot-high banner on Twin Peaks Saturday, in the prominent spot used for the Pink Triangle each June, calling to "End US Aid to Israel."

The banner, in three parts and in Palestinian colors, was unfurled over the course of about 10 minutes on Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 pm. As Mission Local reports, following a visit by police officers, the banner remained in place until the several dozen activists took it down around 5 pm.

A drone video seen below shows the banner in place.

saw a nice banner install on twin peaks yesterday pic.twitter.com/ah8bMp8cs8 — Vincent Woo (@fulligin) April 20, 2026

The activist group places the blame squarely on Israel for the war in Iran and simultaneous attacks on Lebanon, and in a release says that Israel is now responsible for the deaths of "over 100,000 Palestinians, Lebanese, and Iranians."

One representative of the group, identified only as J, reportedly spoke at the corner of Market and Castro streets after the banner was installed Saturday.

"Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran and Lebanon has dragged the US and the entire Middle East into all-out war. But we are telling our community that even though things are chaotic, the solution is simple: End US aid to Israel,” J said in a statement. "Lots of these weapons are being sent straight out of the Bay Area. Campaigns like the Oakland Peoples’ Arms Embargo give us all an option to put an end to this."

J added, "Now they are emptying south Lebanon, saying they will turn it into Gaza. This is what happens when there are no consequences for Israel, and we need to change that."

Over the weekend, the shaky ceasefire between Israel, the US, and Iran continued to be challenged with the US seizure of an Iranian cargo ship.

Peace talks are expected to resume today or tomorrow in Islamabad, Pakistan, but if no deal is reached, President Trump has vowed to end the ceasefire Wednesday evening.