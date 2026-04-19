Residents in Polk Gulch, Lower Nob Hill, and Pacific Heights received an alert from PG&E that nearly 5,500 addresses lost power Sunday evening, and it was expected to be restored by 10:45 pm.

Pacific Gas & Electric sent out an alert to residents through NextDoor that power had gone out at 5:43 pm Sunday for 5,483 addresses in Pacific Heights, Polk Gulch, and Nob Hill and power would be restored by 10:45 pm.

Residents in Pacific Heights reported via Reddit that their power was back on within 30 minutes to an hour, but some said their internet was still down, specifically Comcast and Monkey Brains.

According to PG&E’s outage map, power was still out for 1,655 customers in Polk Gulch and Lower Nob Hill as of 7:28 pm. According to a Redditor, Brownie’s Hardware on Polk Street was reportedly the only place in the area that still had power.

PG&E

SF Department of Emergency Management posted a reminder to residents to keep refrigerator doors closed, as food will stay safe for four hours in the refrigerator, 48 hours in a full freezer, and 24 hours in a half-full freezer.

Top image: PG&E