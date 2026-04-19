- Apple Studios is being investigated by UK officials over the 2024 death of a British paraplegic athlete who crashed a plane in the Jordan desert during the filming of Apple’s immersive Vision Pro series, Adventure. Staff had raised safety concerns with superiors prior to the crash that the athletes and production crewmembers were required to work dangerously long hours in harsh climates while operating equipment with limited training. [Bloomberg]
- Eight children and teens were fatally shot Sunday morning in three different homes in Shreveport, Louisiana, and two other people were shot but survived. The shooter, who was confirmed dead, shot inside two homes on the same block, and the third was in a different part of the same neighborhood. [CBS News]
- The search continues for Amy Hillyard, the Oakland cafe owner who went missing last month. Family and friends recently organized two coordinated search efforts, and they’ve offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to her safe return. [KRON4]
- Two people were killed and one critically injured in a shooting in East Oakland Saturday evening. [KTVU]
- Around 20 to 25 gunshots erupted at a large gathering of several hundred people at a park in Sacramento Saturday evening, injuring at least four people — all in their 20s, and they’re expected to survive. [Sacramento Bee]
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order loosening restrictions on psychedelics while also allocating $50 million in federal funding toward psychedelic medical research, including ibogaine, which is often used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. [CBS News]
- A JetBlue flight en route to Boston from SFO Thursday night had to make an unexpected two-hour detour in Chicago due to an odor in the cabin, and no further explanation was provided. [Bay Area News Group]
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