While California Governor Gavin Newsom was unsuccessful at implementing single-payer health care during his reign, three 2026 candidates have all included promises in their platforms to fight for CalCare in the state.

Single-payer health care has been a recurring but unresolved issue in California for nearly a decade. Gavin Newsom backed the concept during his 2017 campaign, but the proposal — often referred to as CalCare — never advanced into law, leaving it stalled without sufficient legislative support.

As KSEE24/KRON4 reports, among the current candidates, three have clearly aligned themselves with a single-payer policy: Katie Porter, Tom Steyer, and Xavier Becerra, which the outlet confirmed through public statements, social media posts, and responses to media inquiries.

A spokesperson for Porter said she has consistently backed single-payer, pointing to recent posts where she called it the only way to guarantee high-quality care for all Californians and framed the issue as urgent amid what she describes as a growing health care crisis.

CalMatters reports that Steyer had previously opposed single-payer health care during his 2020 campaign but changed his mind last year. His campaign highlights his policy platform, which outlines a commitment to single-payer. In a recent video, he linked the proposal to broader concerns about affordability in California, arguing it would significantly reduce health care costs statewide, per KSEE24.

Becerra, who has reportedly supported single-payer for decades, reiterated that stance in campaign messaging, saying he would continue pushing toward a universal system as governor. In multiple posts marking the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, he said he’s prepared to go further by pursuing single-payer coverage in California.

KSEE24 reports that if CalCare is adopted, it would establish a universal, no-cost health care system for residents, eliminating premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket expenses. A version of the plan introduced this year in the California State Assembly outlines comprehensive coverage and a state-run cost control system intended to expand access to care.

The Inside California Politics gubernatorial primary debate is scheduled to air at 7 pm Wednesday, April 22, across multiple California television markets and streaming platforms.

Image: SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 22: Supporters of single payer health care hold signs as they protest outside of the Anthem Blue Cross offices September 22, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)