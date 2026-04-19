A 47-year-old DUI suspect in a three-piece suit crashed his Jeep into the cable car turnaround at Powell and Market streets Wednesday evening, requiring overnight repairs, and all cars on the line were momentarily turned around at Washington Street.

SFTMA first posted an alert about the incident at 8:11 pm Wednesday, announcing that inbound cars would be momentarily switched back at Washington and Powell due to a “non-Muni collision” at the Powell Street turnaround. Police responded to the crash around 8:29 pm, as SFGate reports.

An SFPD spokesperson told the outlet that a 47-year-old male driver entered the restricted area of the cable car turnaround and caused damage to the turnaround signal and a protective concrete barrier, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot and was detained by SFPD officers near Cyril Magnin and Ellis streets. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, and unlawfully disobeying a traffic sign.

San Francisco police shared details of the Wednesday night car crash that halted service at the Powell Street cable car turnaround on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/vE8DPF3YRy — SFGATE (@SFGate) April 16, 2026

Reddit user MarineJAB told SFGate they came upon the scene when the Jeep was being towed, noting its bumper was missing. They said an SFMTA worker described the driver as “wearing a three-piece suit,” and said he “somehow ended up reversing but got stuck.”

The cable car turnaround was closed until Thursday afternoon, with cars switching back at Washington Street, per SFGate. Substitute buses were deployed to transport riders between Market and Washington streets.

Image: MarineJAB/Reddit