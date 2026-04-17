- Enrollment in California public schools for the 2025-26 school year declined 1.3%, due to several factors. Private school enrollment is also down over 6%, and experts cite both demographic factors and fewer children being born, as well as Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown for there being fewer schoolchildren in the state. [KTVU]
- An at-risk 80-year-old woman remains missing in San Francisco. Indira Shrestha was last seen Wednesday morning leaving her home on the 1000 block of Leavenworth Street. [KRON4]
- Singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the murder of underage girlfriend Celeste Rivas Hernandez in Los Angeles, whose body was found in the trunk of his car last year. [KTVU]
- A carjacking suspect was arrested after crashing into a dental office in San Jose Thursday evening. [NBC Bay Area]
- 400 parking spaces are disappearing at the West Oakland BART lot as construction begins on an affordable housing complex there. [Chronicle]
- The layoffs at Trumer Brewery in Berkeley have begun as a new parent company, Firestone Walker, shifts brewing operations to the Central Coast. [KRON4]
- Acting ICE director Todd Lyons is stepping down from his role at the end of May, saying the decision is "best for my family." [CNN]
Photo by John Gibbons