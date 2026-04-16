Local:
- The Yolo County judge in the Esparto fireworks explosion case kept bail amounts in place at a hearing Thursday. [KTVU]
- That seemingly neverending earthquake swarm in San Ramon has apparently been causing a whole lot of underground leaks from pipe damage, and homeowners are just starting to discover them. [ABC 7]
- That Cow Hollow boutique that's being almost entirely AI-run has been overrun with bad reviews. [bunny.the.doc/Instagram]
National:
- Utah is now at the center of the country's measles crisis, with an outbreak that has sickened 600 people so far. [New York Times]
- Trump is reportedly considering re-nominating former Navy SEAL Cameron Hamilton to run FEMA, after he was pushed out as acting head of the agency last year — and one day after Trump was awkwardly pressed to talk about another FEMA official, Gregg Phillips, and his bizarre claim of being teleported to a Waffle House. [New York Times]
- Trump's proposed 250-foot-tall Arc de Triomphe replica for DC is apparently moving forward. [New York Times]
Video:
- In case you haven't seen them, local architecture enthusiast Greg Long has been doing little history videos on Instagram about notable homes around Pacific Heights and Presidio Heights. Below, he discusses the Roos House designed by Bernard Maybeck.
Top image: Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist