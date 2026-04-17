A driver who was being pursued by San Francisco police Thursday suffered serious injuries after he collided with a Muni bus and had to be extricated from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

Police were chasing the suspected car thief along the south side of Lake Merced around 10:18 pm Thursday when he crashed head-on into the bus near John Muir Drive and Skyline Boulevard, as KRON4 reports.

According to the Citizen app, multiple vehicles were involved, and an initial update noted that the wrecked car landed on top of two other vehicles.

Muni Bus Involved in Multi-Vehicle Collision With Person Trapped @CitizenApp 595 John Muir Dr Yesterday 10:22:44 PM PDT

Per KRON4, the suspect was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle, and crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate him. He was taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized for further evaluation. It’s not known whether any passengers were on the bus during the crash.

No further details were provided, and the crash remains under investigation.

Image via Citizen app