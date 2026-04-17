Local:

A multi-unit, 20-occupant building in SF’s Duboce Triangle was evacuated and two people were taken to the hospital due to a sulfur dioxide leak from an aging refrigeration unit. [NBC Bay Area]

Two-year-old Jaxon Juarez died in foster care in Santa Clara County last week after he was placed with a relative who had a prior felony conviction for child endangerment; her 17-year-old son was charged with six counts of sexual assault of Juarez. [KQED]

Longtime SF angel investor and political campaign donor, Ron Conway, announced Friday that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and will begin year-long treatment immediately.

National:

NPR has received $113 million in two major donations — largest in the network’s history — to boost digital innovation, expand audience engagement, and help sustain public radio after the loss of federal funding. Philanthropist Connie Ballmer contributed $80 million for technology upgrades, while an anonymous donor gave $33 million to develop shared tools for stations nationwide to better understand audiences, market themselves, and raise funds. [NPR]

Philanthropist Connie Ballmer contributed $80 million for technology upgrades, while an anonymous donor gave $33 million to develop shared tools for stations nationwide to better understand audiences, market themselves, and raise funds. [NPR] The National Weather Service failed to predict five tornadoes that hit Kansas City Monday night, which was likely due to changes in staffing and weather balloon releases. [NBC News]

The civil negligence trial is set to begin this fall against actor Alec Baldwin on the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie shoot, as the judge denied a request to dismiss the case Friday. [The LA Times]

Video of the Day:

An adorable baby sea lion was found wandering around the Outer Sunset at Irving Street and 48th Avenue early Thursday morning. Responders from the Marine Mammal Center, SFPD, and SF Rec and Park worked together to catch the pup, which they named “Irving,” so it could be transported to the Marine Mammal Center’s veterinary hospital in Sausalito.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist