- Cedric Irving, the man suspected of killing Laney College football coach John Beam was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial after being evaluated by several different doctors. [KPIX]
- Authorities found skeletal remains Wednesday at the site for a new beach volleyball complex at UC Berkeley, which they believe are likely historical Native American remains and not related to a crime. [SFGate]
- Temperatures in the bay and along the Pacific coast have been about five degrees higher than average, which contributed to last weekend’s heavy rain and lightning. [Chronicle]
- Oil prices decreased by nine percent and the stock market went up by 12 following the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic Friday. [Associated Press]
- A prominent Central Coast couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning soon after turning away medical personnel because they mistakenly thought they were having a bad mushroom trip. [SFGate]
- A power outage affecting 19,000 PG&E customers in Santa Cruz Friday afternoon prompted the closure of the rides at the beach boardwalk for the rest of the day. [KTVU]
- A U-Haul truck filled with $10,000 worth of equipment that was headed to the California High School Speech Association’s annual state championship tournament in Union City was stolen Thursday morning and later found ransacked in Alameda County. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist