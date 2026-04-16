- Six of the people who were indicted last week in Yolo County over last summer's explosion at a fireworks business are making their first court appearances today. The defendants include former Yolo County Sheriff’s Lt. Sam Machado and his wife, Tammy Machado, who owned the property where the explosion took place. [KTVU]
- Two residential buildings had to be evacuated Wednesday evening in the Inner Sunset due to a fire on an electrical/telephone pole that caused quite a spark show. The incident occurred on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue, and PG&E assisted firefighters in extinguishing it. [SFFD/X]
- Saikat Chakrabarti has reportedly spent $5 million on his campaign to take Nancy Pelosi's congressional seat, and the primary hasn't even happened yet. [Standard]
- Apparently some of the SF moderates who helped get Bilal Mahmood elected supervisor of District 5 think he's been too progressive. [Mission Local]
- A former San Jose State football player, 28-year-old Berkeley resident Hadari Darden, has been found alive after being reported missing for 11 days. [Bay Area News Group]
- Another local theater group, Berkeley's 36-year-old Central Works, is shutting down, citing "constriction" in the theater world and financial stress. [Chronicle]
- Yosemite is getting a new glamping resort with 71 safari-style tent cabins, from Colorado-based glamping company Under Canvas. [Chronicle]