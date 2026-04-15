Local:
- BART didn't just have a major train issue Wednesday morning, there was another Tuesday during the evening rush hour, and the agency says it is investigating. A San Francisco-bound train lost power and became disabled in Oakland around 4:45 pm Tuesday, which led to delays. [NBC Bay Area]
- There are some questions about where former Congressman Eric Swalwell has ended up, physically — it seems his wealthy benefactor Stephen Cloobeck kicked him out of his Los Angeles home in recent days, and has also now disavowed the entire Democratic Party. [ABC 7]
- And yes, the shutdown of eastbound I-80 leading to the Bay Bridge this weekend, which we discussed yesterday, is garnering the label "Carmageddon" now. [Chronicle]
National:
- The US House of Representatives is back in session after a break, and it's nothing but turmoil. A bill to reopen the government fully and fund the Department of Homeland Security remains stalled. [New York Times]
- Snap, Inc. is laying off 1,000 employees and cutting 300 unfilled positions, with CEO Evan Spiegel saying that AI will create efficiencies that will allow the company to cut annual costs by $500 million. [Chronicle]
- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has issued a public apology about "personal" comments she made about Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the fact that he grew up privileged, in regard to a concurring opinion he wrote approving of random ICE stops of brown people. [CNN]
Video:
- Chef Nyesha Arrington (Top Chef Season 9) just did a food tour of San Francisco for Eater, and it starts with the very delicious breakfast burrito at Breakfast Little in the Mission.