Video that was posted to Reddit appears to show the moments before, during, and after a man was killed near the intersection of Mission and South Van Ness on Monday.

The hit-and-run collision that occurred Monday, in which the driver of a Mercedes allegedly struck a possibly homeless man in SoMa and fled the scene, does not appear to be a traffic accident on a busy street, as some might have assumed.

This video [Warning: it is graphic in nature and may not be suitable for all viewers or viewing situations] which was linked from Reddit and appears to come from a nearby surveillance camera, shows the victim walking from the rear to the front of the suspect vehicle as it sits straddling the sidewalk, attempting to pull out from a driveway onto the street.

This appears to have been some sort of confrontation, and the driver appears to accelerate into the victim as he passes in front of the vehicle, knocking him onto the hood and onto the ground before running him over.

A white pickup truck, likely the same one described as being at the scene and cooperating with police after the collision, can be seen driving into the frame in the lane where the victim's body was laying, and attempting to drive around it.

Also in the vicinity we see a Waymo vehicle, which likely captured much of the incident on its cameras.

On Monday, shortly after the crash, police detained 30-year-old Valentino Cash Amil, who apparently led police on a brief chase in a black Mercedes. Amil, who reportedly had a small child in the car at the time, was arrested on charges of homicide and felony hit-and-run with injury.

Strangely, on Wednesday, another video surfaced on Reddit and was picked up by KRON4, which shows a black Mercedes nearly striking a bicyclist as it makes a speedy right turn at 8th and Mission streets — a few blocks away from Monday's hit and run — veering into the bike lane on Mission. It's not clear what day this video was captured, or if this was the same black Mercedes sedan, though the driver appears in a photo to be significantly older than 30 years old.

Previously: Police Arrest Mercedes Driver Suspected In Fatal SoMa Hit-and-Run, With Baby In Car

Top image: Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images