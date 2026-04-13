Some sort of police situation was unfolding Monday afternoon in the busy area of South Van Ness and Mission Street, disrupting vehicle and transit traffic.

A news helicopter was flying overhead and the SF Department of Emergency Management put out an alert at 3:38 pm to avoid the area of Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue due to police activity.

The SFMTA subsequently posted to X that that the 14, 14R, and 49 buses were all blocked from travel between 13th Street and South Van Ness.

We should hopefully know more soon about what was going on at the busy intersection.

This is a developing story.