It's hard to understand where Philz CEO Mahesh Sadarangani is coming from other than a place of fear and Trump-inspired bigotry, but in a confidential memo to employees he's apparently digging in on this Pride flag issue, controversy be damned.

The Chronicle got ahold of this confidential memo, because clearly employees and store managers in San Francisco are pissed and eager to share such things. In it, Sadarangani doesn't back down from the newly announced anti-flag policy, or apologize to any employees who may be upset by it.

"We hear and deeply understand that we did not handle changes to store decor as well as we should have, especially as true allies to the community," Sadarangani says. "Some of our team members have shared that those changes felt personal."

Well, yes, and a policy that impacts the hanging of rainbow flags, at a coffee chain that was born and nurtured in very queer-friendly San Francisco, is just bizarre, full stop.

There is still no timeline or deadline for the removal of the Pride flags, but as the Chronicle reports, the memo does discuss the creation of a new "unifying" piece of artwork that will hang in all stores, in lieu of things like flags.

"Over the last year, we have been working on custom Philz artwork to set the expectations for a safe and inclusive space for all, including our LGBTQIA+ community," the memo says, per the Chronicle. "We want one piece of artwork that unifies all of Philz, that openly showcases our commitment to honoring the uniqueness and diversity of each person who enters our place."

But again, what the fuck is wrong with a Pride flag and who among Philz customers is offended or feels "unsafe" because of it? The change also comes less than a year after a private equity firm acquired Philz from the Jaber family, who originally owned it.

A group of protesters gathered outside the Castro neighborhood Philz store on Friday to demonstrate against the new company policy.

SF Pride also issued a statement last week after this new policy came to light, calling it "deeply disappointing."

"There’s also a real frustration that comes with being a queer person right now – feeling like you want to respond to every headline, but not always knowing where your energy and bandwidth are best spent, especially with so many serious issues impacting LGBTQ+ communities globally,” said SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford, speaking to KRON4. "That’s what makes moments like this one sting. It may seem small, but removing a Pride flag sends a message, and for many in this neighborhood, it feels like another blow right at home."

State Senator Scott Wiener made a video statement Saturday, saying, "Now we have this private equity firm coming into San Francisco and trying to say that our Philz Coffee locations can’t have a Pride flag. That is really gross. It shows once again the importance of small businesses that actually know a community and are rooted in a community."

Previously: Let the Boycott Begin!: Philz Coffee Locations Barred From Hanging Pride Flags