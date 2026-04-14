While it was initially believed that the driver of a pickup truck was the suspect who fatally struck a man at Mission and South Van Ness in SF Monday, police later arrested the driver of a Mercedes who allegedly fled the scene with others in the car, including a child in a car seat.

As SFist reported previously, a man who was possibly unhoused was fatally struck around 3:30 pm Monday near South Van Ness Avenue and Mission Street and pronounced dead at the scene. Police initially stopped the driver of a F-250 or F-350 pickup truck who cooperated with police.

According to KGO’s JR Stone, police later began pursuing the driver of a black Mercedes whom they pulled over a mile-and-a-half from the scene. Other people were reportedly in the car, including a baby in the backseat, along with some Chanel bags.

Based on a Citizen report, police detained the driver at 600 Potrero Avenue.

Surveillance video from a nearby business, which was shown off-camera to KGO, first shows the victim on the hood of a moving car that matches the description of the Mercedes. The man can then reportedly be seen falling into the street as the car allegedly runs him over.

Police haven’t released any details on the investigation, and it’s still unclear why the man was in the street. Bystander Richard Conway Jr. pointed out to KGO that the area where the man was killed does not feature crosswalks, and is very dangerous.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Previously: Man, Possibly Homeless, Struck and Killed By Pickup Truck at South Van Ness and Mission

Image: Citizen app