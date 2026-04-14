- A 15,000-square-foot pink mansion on Vallejo Street in Pacific Heights just sold for $56 million, marking the biggest sale in the neighborhood since Laurene Powell Jobs's $70M purchase two years ago. The home, once owned by the Alioto family and used as a shooting location for The Towering Inferno, most recently belonged to former Google exec Daniel Alegre. [Chronicle / Wall Street Journal]
- Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a massive storm in the Pacific that's about to make landfall in the Northern Mariana Islands, reached its maximum potential based on ocean and atmospheric conditions very quickly. The storm may be the first sign of things to come with a strong El Nino pattern this year that could make for an extreme winter, along the lines of '97-'98, if you're old enough to remember that one. [Chronicle]
- One person is dead following a high-speed police chase and crash in downtown Gilroy Monday night. The incident began in Morgan Hill and it's not clear what prompted the chase. [KTVU]
- Berkeley police are seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who reportedly went missing on Monday. [KRON4]
- The family of missing Oakland coffeeshop owner Amy Hillyard’s is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her return. [KPIX]
- Voters in Eric Swalwell's East Bay congressional district offered reactions to his Monday announcement that he will resign from Congress. [KPIX]
- BART ridership just hit a new high-water mark since the pandemic with over 200,000 daily weekday riders in March — though that is still half of what it was pre-pandemic. [NBC Bay Area]
Top image: Photo by Jacob Elliott Photography/Sotheby’s International Realty