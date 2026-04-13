Local:
- Billionaire Michael Moritz is reportedly looking to lease the six-story Union Square building at 48 Stockton Street that used to house Barney's as the new headquarters for his family foundation, the Crankstart Foundation. [Chronicle]
- A big rig overturned Monday afternoon on southbound I-238 near Hayward, blocking an off-ramp and two of the southbound lanes. [KTVU]
- A 65-year-old man who drove off the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf in October and died did so intentionally, and had finished a prison sentence for sexually abusing children ten years earlier. [Mercury News]
National:
- Trump refuses to admit that the bizarro AI image he posted on Sunday night of himself as Jesus with healing hands was actually supposed to be Jesus, and he says it was an image of him as a "doctor." [CNN]
- The Trump administration has, curiously, backed down in its move to remove the rainbow Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan, saying Monday that the flag could still fly there. [New York Times]
- The Times has an interactive feature about the famous Brady Bunch House in Los Angeles, which remains unoccupied but now looks very much like the TV show set in the interior thanks to an HGTV renovation a couple years back, and further additions by a subsequent owner, and it could become a tourist attraction.
Video:
- Space enthusiasts gathered at the Chabot Space and Science Center in the East Bay on Sunday for a watch party for the Artemis II crew's splashdown in the Pacific. See footage below.
Top image: Photo via Google Street View