- After 21 hours of talks, US and Iran did not reach a deal to end the war, as Vice President JD Vance said talks stalled after the US made a final offer pushing for stronger guarantees that Iran won’t develop nuclear weapons. Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian blamed ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon for raising tensions and said future progress depends on the US honoring past agreements. [NBC News]
- The skies in California and Western Nevada were lit up with over 30,000 recorded lightning strikes amid ongoing thunderstorms this weekend, with around 10% being cloud-to-ground strikes, and 450 of those were positive strikes. [KPIX]
@ranch1917 Crazy lightning storm!#folsom #roseville #california #lightning ♬ Thunder and Rain - Alexander Gorya
- In addition to all the lightning and thunder, Humboldt County was struck by a 3.4 magnitude quake Saturday around 11:12 am. [NBC Bay Area]
- Residents along the waterfront expressed outrage Saturday night over a private 10-minute fireworks show displayed from a barge in the bay as part of an annual party for a local company. [SFGate]
- A warehouse worker in Southern California disgruntled with corporations allegedly started a fire at his workplace that caused $500 million in damages. [The Press-Enterprise]
- A small crowd of labor union and farmworker supporters braved the downpour Saturday to watch a scaled-down parade of dancers and performers at the 25th annual — newly labeled — Farmworkers Day Festivities in the Mission, despite all four of the event’s bands canceling due to the weather. [Chronicle]
- Cosplayers of all stripes converged on San Jose this weekend at Fandomcon Silicon Valley, a three-day convention celebrating multiple genres, including anime, comics, gaming, sci-fi, and popular culture. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist