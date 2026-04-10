We may indeed see Kamala Harris run for president for a third time, folks, as she continues to strongly hint this week that this is what she's planning to do in 2028.

It's been fairly obvious since last summer, when she declined to run for governor of California — something she could have easily done and likely won — that Kamala Harris still has her eyes on the big prize, the White House. One day after her announcement that she was not running for governor, Harris went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to make her initial, soft pitch for a third presidential run.

"For now, I don’t want to go back in the system," Harris said at the time. “I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote."

She also said she had been tuning out of the daily news for a few months, because she was "just not into self-mutilation."

A little over eight months later, following a book tour for her election memoir 107 Days, which brought her to the Masonic in October, Harris is still teasing the idea that she will once again be candidate Harris, with a campaign announcement probably coming early next year if not before.

In response to a question Friday morning from Reverend Al Sharpton at the National Action Network conference in Manhattan, Harris responded, about the presidential bid, "Listen, I might. I'm thinking about it."

And, as CBS News reports, by way of another pitch for the job, she added, "Let me also say this. I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires."

The Reverend Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), sits for a ‘fireside chat’ with former Vice President Kamala Harris and a potentiual future presidential candidate on on April 10, 2026 in New York City. The 2026 annual convention of NAN brings politicians, civil rights leaders, community advocates, and others together for four days of discussions and panels. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

She didn't stop there. She also said, sounding pretty much like she's already running, "I've been traveling in the country the last year, I've been spending a lot of time in the South and many other places. And the one thing I'm really clear about also is, the status quo is not working, and hasn't been working for a lot of people for a long time."

Harris would probably make a great president, and she did pull in 75 million votes — nearly 10 million more votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016, and 12 million more votes than Trump that time around. As pundits have said ever since November 2024, if Muslims in Michigan and a couple football stadiums worth of voters in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had just wised up in time, we wouldn't be in this mess and Harris would be president. Trump won by 2 million votes, but 44 electoral votes from those three states would have made the difference.

Still, the Democratic Party is not likely to rally around Harris unless and until she proves her popularity once more in a primary, and one of her primary opponents is likely to be longtime semi-frenemy Gavin Newsom — who has been biding his time, getting national attention, and trying to appear presidential for years now.

And it's not hard to make the leap that misogyny and plain old-fashioned sexism in the American electorate was worth more than 2 million votes, and could also be blamed for her loss to the man who had already proven himself a nightmare as a world leader the first time around.

Anyway, stay tuned for the ultimate Gavin-Kamala showdown that we've all been waiting a decade for!

Previously: After Release of Memoir, Kamala Harris Sets Up Tense Days Ahead Between Her and Gavin Newsom

Top image: Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images