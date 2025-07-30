Former Vice President and Bay Area native Kamala Harris will not be throwing her hat in the ring for the California governor's race next year, as she had been widely expected to do. But does that mean she's going to run for president again?

Kamala Harris put out a statement Wednesday, saying that after "serious thought," and despite considering herself a "devout public servant," she said, "I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

She added, "For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office," and, "I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans."

That certainly sounds like she setting the stage for a second run for the presidency in 2028 — when, presumably, Donald Trump will not have managed an extra-legal workaround to get a third term, and when, presumably, Gavin Newsom will also be running for president.

Harris's announcement also comes against the backdrop of a predictably chaotic White House, where President Trump is calling for Harris herself, among others, to be investigated.

"I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service," Harris says. "At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culiminating in this moment of crisis."

Without saying "Democrats," he adds that, looking ahead, Democrats "must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking" and not be bound by "the same playbook."

As we heard back in April, sources close to Harris said she saw the choice between running for governor and running for president as a "binary choice," and she had allegedly been telling people she thought she could have prevailed in the 2024 campaign if she had been allowed more time to campaign. (Some recently released post-election data suggests it always would have been an uphill climb.)

A longtime advisor of Harris, Sean Clegg, tells the Chronicle that running for president is not her "focus" as of now, "but she's not taking it off the table."

Regardless of whether she decides to launch another presidential bid, today's announcement opens up the field for the California governor's race, in which former Congresswoman Katie Porter has already thrown her hat. Also running, so far, are Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, California schools chief Tony Thurmond, former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Controller Betty Yee, and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, along with Republicans Steve Hilton of Fox News fame, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Harris has stayed somewhat quiet the last few months, but she has selective tweeted her reactions to certain events.

On June 12, she spoke out about the rough treatment received by California Senator Alex Padilla when he attempted to speak out during a Los Angeles press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, calling it "a shameful and stunning abuse of power."

On July 3, she wrote, "Republicans in Congress have voted to devastate millions of people across our nation — kicking Americans off their health care, shuttering hospitals, eliminating food assistance, and raising costs. This is Project 2025 in action."

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images