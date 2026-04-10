- House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi hosted four Congressional Democrat colleagues and held a “shadow hearing” in San Francisco Thursday to educate the public about election integrity. The Democrats are doing a kind of roadshow to push back on the Trump administration and its efforts to meddle in the midterm election. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Tulare County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday morning while trying to serve an eviction notice in Porterville, California. [KTVU]
- Castro District residents are, understandably, pretty upset about the no-Pride-flags policy at Philz Coffee, and that location could certainly be in trouble. [KPIX]
- A 61-year-old man riding an e-scooter in Petaluma was injured Wednesday after colliding with a pedestrian in a roadway, but the pedestrian was not seriously injured. [KRON4]
- Rep. Laura Friedman [D-Los Angeles] is pushing for new state legislation that would leverage technology, like GPS-locating darts, along with federal funding to avoid dangerous police chases on streets and highways. [NBC Bay Area]
- The search warrants have been unsealed from Riverside County Sheriff and gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco, which got a judge to sign off on his seizing of more than 650,000 ballots last month from last November's election, and they show a misunderstanding about how ballots are counted. [Cal Matters]
- Hip-hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has died at age 68, and the cause was prostate cancer. [Associated Press]
Photo by JP Holecka